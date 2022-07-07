Talent Agency Tells 9th Circ. Ruling Erases Coverage Entirely

By Ganesh Setty (July 7, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A California talent agency urged the Ninth Circuit to revive its breach of contract and bad faith claims against Markel American Insurance Co., after it said a California district court too broadly interpreted a professional services exclusion to bar coverage of an underlying talent poaching dispute. A California talent agency said a district court too broadly interpreted a professional services exclusion to bar coverage of an underlying talent poaching dispute and urged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, shown here, to revive its claims of breach of contract and bad faith against Markel American Insurance Co. (AP Photo/Jeff...

