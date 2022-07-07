Bar Sen. Warren's COVID Book Jabs, RFK Jr. Asks 9th Circ.

By Bonnie Eslinger (July 7, 2022, 10:16 PM EDT) -- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the authors of a book blasting the COVID-19 pandemic response asked the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday to find they are entitled to a preliminary injunction requiring Sen. Elizabeth Warren to retract a public letter criticizing the book and to block similar statements from the politician. In their opening brief, Kennedy, publisher Chelsea Green Publishing Inc., and Ronald Cummins and Joseph Mercola, authors of the book "The Truth About COVID-19: Exposing the Great Reset, Lockdowns, Vaccine Passports, and the New Normal," claim the Massachusetts Democrat violated their First Amendment rights by sending a public letter to Amazon.com Inc....

