Cushman Appeals Contempt Order In NY AG's Trump Probe

By Grace Dixon (July 7, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Cushman & Wakefield PLC has appealed a New York judge's order holding it in contempt for failing to turn over documents amid the state attorney general's fraud probe of the Trump Organization, highlighting the firm's efforts to wade through millions of documents with a two-month deadline. The former Trump Organization appraiser sent the contempt order and an accompanying $10,000-a-day fine up for appeal from the New York Supreme Court on Wednesday after Justice Arthur F. Engoron found the real estate services firm in "willful noncompliance" with an April order to fork over appraisal records to Attorney General Letitia James' investigators....

