Workers, DOL Ink Deal With Welding Co. To End ERISA Suit

By Patrick Hoff (July 7, 2022, 2:45 PM EDT) -- A class of workers and the U.S. Department of Labor have agreed with a welding equipment company to settle a suit alleging employees were pressured into selling company stock at a price far below its fair value, according to a filing in Maine federal court Thursday.

The brief notice of settlement said the roughly 100-person class of workers, the Department of Labor and Maine Oxy-Acetylene Supply Co. need 30 days to file a motion for preliminary approval of the agreement, and asked the court to suspend all pending deadlines.

Details about the settlement were not immediately available.

The workers filed suit...

