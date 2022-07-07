Workers, DOL Ink Deal With Welding Co. To End ERISA Suit

By Patrick Hoff (July 7, 2022, 2:45 PM EDT) -- A class of workers and the U.S. Department of Labor have agreed with a welding equipment company to settle a suit alleging employees were pressured into selling company stock at a price far below its fair value, according to a filing in Maine federal court Thursday. The brief notice of settlement said the roughly 100-person class of workers, the Department of Labor and Maine Oxy-Acetylene Supply Co. need 30 days to file a motion for preliminary approval of the agreement, and asked the court to suspend all pending deadlines. Details about the settlement were not immediately available. The workers filed suit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS