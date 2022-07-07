Amazon Revives Arbitration Push To Defeat Driver's Pay Suit

By Grace Elletson (July 7, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Amazon told a New Jersey federal judge that an Amazon Flex driver's wage suit can't move forward in court, arguing that the Third Circuit's "three-part framework" shows that the suit is subject to arbitration under both state and federal laws. Amazon.com Services Inc. told the court in a Wednesday filing that Robert Harper's suit alleging that the company misclassified him and other drivers as independent contractors is subject to arbitration and must be dismissed now that it's received clarity from the Third Circuit. The online retail giant said the lower court should follow the Third Circuit's framework, which requires courts to...

