Ex-UN Official Tapped To Preside Over Arbitration Against US

By Caroline Simson (July 7, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- An Argentinian professor of international law and human rights law, with ties to the United Nations and the World Bank, has been tapped as the presiding arbitrator in an investor-state claim against the U.S. over forfeiture actions aimed at unraveling an alleged Ukrainian money laundering scheme. Mónica Pinto accepted her appointment by the secretary general of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes on July 1 and the tribunal was constituted on Wednesday, according to an update provided by ICSID. The case in question was brought by Optima Ventures LLC, Optima 7171 LLC and Optima 55 Public Square LLC, three...

