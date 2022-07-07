No Winners' Fees In 'Tie Game' TM Case, 11th Circ. Says

By Kelcey Caulder (July 7, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit said Thursday a real estate brokerage isn't entitled to costs and exceptional case fees in its trademark dispute against another brokerage, deciding in an issue of first impression that civil suits can end in a tie. The appeals court said because both brokerages — Pink Palm Properties LLC and Royal Palm Properties LLC — scored points in trademark claims they lobbed against each other, the final judgment was effectively a "legal tie." And although the Lanham Act allows a prevailing party to recover costs and exceptional case fees, it's also possible for there to be no prevailing party,...

