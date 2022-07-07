Flint Water Jury Hears Of Council Meeting Discord

By Cara Salvatore (July 7, 2022, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A former Detroit water system director testified Thursday about a dramatic day during Flint's lead crisis when she was told by Flint's emergency manager not to speak in front of its city council about the two cities' water supply relationship. It was part of a lengthy trial in which four Flint resident children are suing water engineering contractors Veolia North America and Lockwood Andrews & Newnam over their work for the city of Flint during the time when it turned out corrosive water was leaching lead from pipes and bringing it into houses and schools. The plaintiffs say the defendants failed...

