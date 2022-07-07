Texas Court Says Lanier Can Arbitrate Malpractice Claim

By Clark Mindock (July 7, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Mark Lanier and the Lanier Law Firm PC can require a former client to arbitrate claims the firm dropped the ball on an oil spill-related case, a Texas appellate panel held, ruling an initial arbitration agreement wasn't superseded by contract changes. A three-justice panel of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals said former client Sheri Allen Dorgan is still bound by an arbitration clause in her initial retention agreement despite the fact that the partner she worked with later formed his own firm and signed a deal to help with the case that didn't explicitly include an arbitration requirement. The panel said...

