Alsup Cuts 33% Apple Bag-Check Deal Atty Fee Ask To 30%

By Bonnie Eslinger (July 7, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup said the lawyers who represented workers in a bag-search case against Apple that settled for $30.5 million can get 30% for their fees, but not the one-third requested, noting Thursday that the hours counsel said they spent on the case are "staggering" and likely "inflated." At a morning hearing in San Francisco, Judge Alsup initially told counsel for the certified class of 14,000 workers that he was inclined to award 28% of the settlement fund for their legal fees, a few percentage points higher than the federal court's 25% benchmark. "I don't agree with the one-third,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS