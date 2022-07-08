Subway Can't Throw Out Tuna Sandwiches Suit

By Joyce Hanson (July 8, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has declined Subway's bid to toss the latest complaint in a proposed class action against the fast-food chain that accuses it of misleading consumers about the tuna in its sandwiches, saying the claims are sufficiently argued at this stage in the litigation. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar's Thursday order partly granted Subway Restaurants Inc.'s motion to throw out lead plaintiffs Nilima Amin and Karen Dhanowa's second amended complaint, dismissing Dhanowa's claims with prejudice because she failed to allege that she bought any Subway products, relied on any statements that Subway made, or suffered any harm....

