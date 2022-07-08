11th Circ. Says Deals Don't Kill Bad Faith Insurance Claims

By Emily Enfinger (July 8, 2022, 1:45 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit revived a couple's suit against Progressive American Insurance Co. over the handling of an auto crash case, rejecting the trial court's conclusion that a settlement in the case did not constitute an "excess judgment" necessary for the couple's bad faith claim against the insurer. The appellate court said in an unpublished opinion on Thursday that the trial court erred by dismissing a lawsuit by Daniel Lee and Jolene Potter against Progressive, which insured a driver whom the Potters sued over injuries they suffered in the 2016 crash. The Eleventh Circuit ruled that a district court erred in its...

