Legal Writer Says Firing Was Revenge For OT Complaints

By Caleb Drickey (July 8, 2022, 2:19 PM EDT) -- A legal writer for a team of immigration lawyers accused a pair of staffing firms of scheming to fire him in retaliation for complaints he raised about tardy bonuses and insufficient overtime pay. In his complaint Thursday, Joshua Sturman accused immigration law staffing firms HIPR Pacsoft Technologies Inc. and Hudson Legal and their owners of fabricating a hacking investigation in a pretextual plot to fire him in retaliation for complaining about the companies' pay practices to the federal government. "As a result of the defendant entities' and the individual defendants' retaliatory conduct, the defendants violated the FLSA and caused the plaintiff to...

