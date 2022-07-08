11th Circ. Affirms Investors' Loss In Honduras Property Spat

By Caleb Symons (July 8, 2022, 1:52 PM EDT) -- A group of American real estate investors have again been rebuffed over their claims that Honduras helped expropriate a multiuse development in the Central American nation, as the Eleventh Circuit found no evidence of a government effort to nationalize the project. The unpublished ruling Thursday by a three-judge panel upholds a Florida district court's decision last year throwing out the investors' expropriation suit due to their failure to show that the planned development — in the city of San Pedro Sula — had been taken illegally. In fact, the Eleventh Circuit concluded, thousands of squatters who the investors say "overran" the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS