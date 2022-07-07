1st Circ. Won't Rethink Keeping RI Climate Suit In State Court

By Morgan Conley (July 7, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit won't rehear a panel's ruling that affirmed the state of Rhode Island's suit seeking to hold major oil companies accountable for the effects of climate change belongs in state court, according to a Thursday order. The circuit court denied Shell Oil Products Co., Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., BP America Inc. and other oil companies' request for panel rehearing. As for the oil companies' request for en banc rehearing, the First Circuit said "it appears that there may be no quorum of circuit judges in regular active service who are not recused who may vote on appellants' request...

