Top Simpson Thacher Atty To Join KKR As GC, Then CLO

By Sue Reisinger (July 8, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Global investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. has chosen a former outside counsel from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP to lead its legal department. The company said Thursday that Kathryn King Sudol will become general counsel of KKR on Sept. 6, succeeding General Counsel David Sorkin, who will become chief legal officer for six months. Then, at the end of March 2023, Sudol will become chief legal officer and Sorkin, 62, will take the role of advisory partner, the company said. Sudol told Law360 Pulse on Friday, "I'm really looking forward to taking on an executive management role with a broader...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS