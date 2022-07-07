Former Prosecutor To Replace Recalled SF District Attorney

By Dave Simpson (July 7, 2022, 11:51 PM EDT) -- Ousted San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin will be replaced by a prosecutor who resigned from Boudin's office and supported the effort to recall him, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced at a press conference Thursday. Former prosecutor Brooke Jenkins will replace the progressive Boudin after he was recalled through a public vote last month. Jenkins has argued that Boudin's approach has been too lenient, and that his office was no longer an advocate for victims or justice. According to her LinkedIn page, Jenkins worked in the San Francisco District Attorney's Office as a prosecutor in the homicide unit from 2014...

