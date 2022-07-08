FirstEnergy Corp. Investor Attys Seek $48M In Fees

By Sarah Jarvis (July 8, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for FirstEnergy Corp. shareholders have asked an Ohio federal judge to approve their requested $48.6 million in attorney fees and give final approval to a $180 million settlement to end litigation over the company's billion-dollar nuclear energy bailout bribery scandal. Counsel for the lead plaintiffs in a consolidated case in the Southern District of Ohio said in a Thursday motion that the settlement they reached with a special litigation committee of FirstEnergy's board of directors "is by any measure historic" and achieves the shareholders' goals of remediating financial harm and reforming the utility's internal governance. "The settlement here includes both...

