Enterprise Can't Toss Suit Over Man Killed Crossing A Street

By Kelcey Caulder (July 8, 2022, 1:57 PM EDT) -- Rental car company Enterprise can't escape a wrongful death suit brought after an employee who drove home a customer allegedly forced him to exit a vehicle in the middle of a busy Atlanta street, a Georgia federal judge has ruled. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash Jr. said Enterprise Leasing Company of Georgia LLC had a duty to exercise due care in performing its ride-home service and that it was reasonably foreseeable that a pedestrian crossing Clairmont Road in Atlanta might be hit by an oncoming vehicle. The judge denied Enterprise's bid to defeat the suit brought by Sarah Fuller, whose...

