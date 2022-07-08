ICE Agrees To Stop Use Of Contractors In California Arrests

By Rae Ann Varona (July 8, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Private contractors will no longer be used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to make immigration arrests at California jails and prisons, as part of a settlement ICE reached with a detainee represented by the American Civil Liberties Union. The ACLU Foundation of Northern California, along with Asian Americans Advancing Justice and Munger Tolles & Olson LLP, had argued on behalf of Mexico native Gabriela Solano that ICE violated federal immigration laws when it used third-party contractors like G4S Secure Solutions Inc. in performing civil immigration arrests. ICE acknowledged that private contractors lacked the authority to make arrests and agreed in...

