Ukraine Asks High Court To Weigh $172M Award Forum

By Lauren Berg (July 8, 2022, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Ukraine has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh a D.C. Circuit ruling enforcing a $172 million arbitral award issued to a Russian oil company, saying the high court needs to untangle a circuit split and decide whether foreign award confirmation suits can be tossed on inconvenient forum grounds. The merits of the award issued to Russian oil company Tatneft are not the focus at this point, but rather where the company should enforce the award, Ukraine said in its petition placed on the high court's docket Wednesday, arguing the Second Circuit holds that the doctrine of forum non conveniens can...

