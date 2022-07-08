Keurig Buyers Win OK Of $10M Recyclability False Ad Deal

By Lauren Berg (July 8, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Friday gave his initial blessing to a $10 million settlement that resolves a class action accusing Keurig of misleading buyers into believing its single-serve coffee pods are more widely recyclable than they actually are. U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. in a 19-page order granted the motion for preliminary approval filed by California resident Kathleen Smith and Massachusetts resident Mathew Downing, saying the proposed deal is fair and reasonable, and will provide each class member between $5 and $36, which is more than the average expected to be recovered at trial. Keurig Green Mountain Inc. has...

