Ex-Biotech Co. CEO Sues In Del. For Return Of Yanked Shares

By Jeff Montgomery (July 8, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A former biotech company CEO sued in Delaware's Court of Chancery Friday for recovery of more than $5 million in shares plus severance pay and damages after alleging that he was wrongly ousted for flagging the company's serious research and data integrity problems. Sean Xinghua Hu, former top officer at Avotres Inc., said in his complaint that Avotres wrongly fired him and unilaterally repurchased his fully vested shares for less than 20% of their value. The termination, in late 2020, purportedly followed Hu's questioning of repeated, alleged failures by Hong Jiang – Avotres controlling shareholder and chief science officer – to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS