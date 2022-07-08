DOL Board Says Biz's Hiring Woes Don't Show H-2B Need

By Alyssa Aquino (July 8, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Labor appeals body rejected an Arizona construction company's request to hire 10 migrant workers, saying the company's difficulties hiring U.S. workers amid a labor shortage don't show that it needed temporary foreign workers. The Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals rebuffed Gonzalez Construction LLC's request for a certification to recruit foreign workers to install electric, telephone and other dry utilities through the H-2B visa program. The visa program allows employers to temporarily bring foreign workers to the U.S. for positions in nonagricultural industries, including the tourism and construction sectors. The board acknowledged that Gonzalez Construction had challenges...

