Feds Say Border Patrol Used Needless Force Against Haitians

By Alyssa Aquino (July 8, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- U.S. Border Patrol agents used reckless and unnecessary force against Haitian migrants to push them towards the U.S.-Mexico border last year, including dangerously maneuvering a horse around a small child, according to an internal investigation report released Friday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Professional Responsibility concluded that four border agents on horseback had used force and threats to drive migrants away from an encampment in Del Rio, Texas, on Sept. 19, 2021. Four officers had acted unprofessionally and dangerously, with one agent insulting a migrant's home country and gender and forcing his horse to narrowly maneuver around a child on...

