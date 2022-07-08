JPMorgan Traders' Attys. Awarded $20M In Spoofing Case

By Katryna Perera (July 8, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge awarded the lawyers of a class of JPMorgan investors $20 million in attorney fees on Friday after the suit, which alleged that JPMorgan illegally manipulated metals futures, settled for $60 million in December. U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods issued an order that in addition to the $20 million in attorney fees, class counsel would receive $400,000 in litigation expenses, and the 11 class plaintiffs would share a $110,000 incentive award. Judge Woods said that the requested attorney fees were fair and reasonable and that had class counsel not achieved the $60 million deal, "there would remain...

