DC Circ. Says 'No Dice' To FedEx's Export Regulation Appeal

By Jennifer Doherty (July 8, 2022, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit picked apart Federal Express's claims against the U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday, telling the company that an agency rule holding couriers liable for unwittingly transporting sensitive technology to unauthorized recipients aligned seamlessly with settled law. With a two-judge majority, the D.C. Circuit backed a district court decision from 2020 that dismissed Federal Express Corp.'s claims against regulations Commerce put in place to implement the 2018 Export Controls Act, which the company said overstepped the agency's authority and violated its right to due process. "The statutory text, circuit precedent, and deference to the executive branch in matters of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS