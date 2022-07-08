DC Circ. Backs FERC Redo Of $2.1B Pipeline Approval

By Keith Goldberg (July 8, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday said the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has now adequately justified its decision granting Nexus Gas Transmission LLC eminent domain authority for its $2.1 billion pipeline, after previously directing the agency to beef up its legal arguments. The appeals court said FERC had satisfied its 2019 request to better explain why the agency could consider gas export contracts as evidence that the Nexus pipeline running through Ohio and Michigan was needed. The three-judge panel also rejected the city of Oberlin, Ohio's arguments that FERC unlawfully relied on those contracts to justify issuing a construction certificate to the...

