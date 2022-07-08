9th Circ. Wants Calif. High Court To Weigh In On Wage Fight

By Dave Simpson (July 8, 2022, 9:40 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit asked the California Supreme Court on Friday to clarify whether workers' time spent traveling to and from and waiting for security checks could be considered "hours worked" under Golden State employment laws. The federal appellate court certified three questions to the California justices as a part of an appeal in a proposed wage and hour class action against CSI Electrical Contractors Inc. from workers who did procurement, installation, construction and testing on a construction project. The California Supreme Court has been asked by the Ninth Circuit to consider whether several worker activities connected to security checks should count...

