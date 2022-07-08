Albright Punts Patent Suit Over Meta VR Headsets To Calif.

By Adam Lidgett (July 8, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has kicked to California a suit alleging that Meta's Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset infringes various map-building and tracking systems patents, saying evidence and documents are easier to retrieve in the Golden State. In a redacted version of a June 30 order, Judge Albright of the Western District of Texas granted a bid from Meta Platforms Inc. — Facebook's parent company — to transfer the infringement suit from Indigo Technologies LLC and its parent Gentex Corp. to the Northern District of California. Multiple factors weighed in favor of shipping the case to California, including source...

