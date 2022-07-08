11th Circ. Sends Steel Plant Fight To Arbitration

By Caroline Simson (July 8, 2022, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Friday ordered an Alabama steel plant owner to arbitrate its multimillion-dollar dispute with a General Electric unit it blames for manufacturing defective motors after finding that the latter company was included within the ambit of an underlying arbitration clause. In order to determine the scope of the arbitration clause, the appeals court focused its attention on the contract in which it was contained. That contract had been signed by the predecessor of steel plant owner Outokumpu Stainless USA LLC to purchase three cold rolling mills from a company called Fives St Corp. Fives had engaged subcontractors and...

