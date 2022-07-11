NAACP Tells High Court DNA Testing Case Is Race Biased

By Kelcey Caulder (July 11, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund has backed a Texas death row inmate convicted of murdering a woman in 1998 in his bid for post-conviction DNA testing that he believes could exonerate him, arguing DNA evidence is critical for correcting racial bias in the case. In an amicus brief filed Friday, the NAACP LDF challenged the Fifth Circuit's determination that the two-year period in which Rodney Reed had to request the testing in federal court began counting down after a state trial court denied his initial request for it, thereby rendering his claim untimely. That decision, the organization said, undermines...

