Twitter Ready To Sue After Musk Says He's Out On $44B Deal

By McCord Pagan (July 8, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Twitter Inc. said Friday the company will sue billionaire Elon Musk after the Tesla Inc. CEO pulled out of his $44 billion deal to buy the company based on allegations the social media giant hadn't provided enough information on fake accounts on the website. The dramatic development comes after months of speculation over whether Musk would follow through on the transaction. In May, the billionaire said that the deal was "on hold" and that he wanted more information from the company. "The Twitter board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and...

