Security Contractors Can't Ditch FCA Suit In Ga.

By Morgan Conley (July 11, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal court refused to toss a False Claims Act lawsuit against two companies that provide private security staff for U.S. diplomatic facilities in Afghanistan, disagreeing that the specific allegations of falsified records were already circulating publicly for some time. U.S. District Judge Marc T. Treadwell denied Friday GardaWorld Federal Services LLC and subsidiary Aegis Defense Services LLC's motion to dismiss claims they concealed that personnel hired under contracts for security services at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, and other nearby diplomatic facilities didn't meet certain fitness and training requirements. The specific allegations made by past employee Justin Fahn...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS