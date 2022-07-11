DOJ Accused Of 'Overzealous' Contract Merger Challenge

By Bryan Koenig (July 11, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice asked a Maryland federal judge to preliminarily undo the underlying merger agreement through which Booz Allen Hamilton is trying to acquire government technologies contractor EverWatch Corp., only to be accused by the companies of flouting court document safeguards and misrepresenting their intentions. Nine days after it first challenged the proposed $440 million transaction, the DOJ's Antitrust Division submitted on Friday what it styled as an emergency motion to undo the merger agreement inked March 15 in order to make sure the companies independently submit bids for a key National Security Agency contract that will soon go out for...

