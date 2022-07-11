Solar Farm Wants Attorney Cut From Property Damage Suit

By Tracey Read (July 11, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The owners of a Georgia solar power farm are asking a federal judge to remove an opposing attorney in a property dispute stemming from the construction of their facility near a former forest reserve, claiming he has a conflict of interest. In its Friday motion in the Middle District of Georgia to disqualify attorney James E. Butler Jr., Silicon Ranch Corp. claims he has a vested interest in the outcome of the case because he also owns a nearby property that was damaged by the solar farm, and could therefore be called as a witness in the lawsuit. H&L Farms and...

