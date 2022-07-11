Execs Of EV Charging Biz Volta Face Suit Over $27M Error

By Emilie Ruscoe (July 11, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Executives and directors of Volta Inc., which makes electric vehicle charging stations, face a shareholder's derivative suit alleging they hurt the company when two of its co-founders resigned in the spring on the heels of a substantive financial restatement. In a suit filed Saturday in San Francisco federal court, Volta shareholder Hugues Gervat claimed that the company's brass breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the company's March announcement that its net losses for the third quarter of 2021 were actually nearly $27 million more than the executives had previously reported. Gervat claimed that news of the restatement pushed down trading prices...

