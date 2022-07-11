Virgin Galactic Looks For New CLO As Top Lawyer Resigns

By Sue Reisinger (July 11, 2022, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Spaceflight company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is searching for a new person to head its legal team after Chief Legal Officer Michelle Kley notified the company that she is resigning to take a new position on July 19. Kley's new company has not yet announced her hiring, and she was not available for comment Monday. A Virgin Galactic spokesperson confirmed her resignation to Law360 Pulse. Kley gave her notice on July 5, according to a Virgin Atlantic filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 8. The Los Angeles-based company appeared to be pleased with Kley's work. According to...

