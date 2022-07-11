Contractor Says Insurer Must Cover $37M Construction Suit

By Hope Patti (July 11, 2022, 2:18 PM EDT) -- A contractor accused of causing more than $37 million in damages because of its construction work on a natural gas liquefaction plant asked a Georgia federal court to deny an AXA Insurance unit's bid for summary judgment, arguing it is entitled to additional insured status under its subcontractor's policy. In its response to Indian Harbor Insurance Co.'s motion, Robinson Mechanical Contractors Inc. also contended Friday that the allegations in the underlying suit are occurrences as defined by its subcontractor Patriot Modular LLC's policy and that coverage is not barred by the contractual liability exclusion. A contractor alleged by an AXA Insurance...

