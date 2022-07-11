Musk-Twitter Saga In Uncharted Waters, With Ending Unclear

By Tom Zanki (July 11, 2022, 10:49 PM EDT) -- Elon Musk's effort to terminate his agreement to buy Twitter Inc. could end through several scenarios depending on how variables play out, ranging from negotiated settlements to protracted litigation, legal experts said. Musk's lawyer informed regulators Friday that the Tesla Inc. CEO wanted out of his $44 billion deal to acquire the social media giant — reiterating, among other things, the billionaire's belief that Twitter undercounts the presence of spam accounts on its platform. Twitter countered that it will sue Musk in Delaware Chancery Court to enforce a signed agreement, raising the stake in this extraordinary takeover battle marked by plot twists....

