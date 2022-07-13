Arnold & Porter Lands Life Sciences Partner From Reed Smith

By Nick Muscavage (July 13, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Arnold & Porter has announced the addition of Betty Yan as a partner in its corporate and finance group who will work in both the firm's New York and New Jersey offices. Yan, who started Monday, focuses her practice on advising life sciences and technology clients, particularly on transactions involving strategic alliances, joint ventures, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and licensing arrangements. She was previously an attorney at Reed Smith LLP for about two decades, serving as a partner since 2004. Admitted to practice in both New Jersey and New York, Yan will be splitting her time between Arnold & Porter's offices...

