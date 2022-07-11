NY Judge Vacates Debarment Of DOD Parts Contractor

By Daniel Wilson (July 11, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has lifted a ban on a veteran-owned small business' eligibility for federal contracts, saying the company is likely to show the U.S. Department of Defense did not follow the required process when it debarred the parts maker. Precision Metals Corp. had shown a "likelihood of success" on the merits of its challenge to its allegedly arbitrary debarment by the Defense Logistics Agency, U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert ruled Friday as she granted the company a temporary restraining order, following a hearing. Those allegations include that the government "violated the [Administrative Procedure Act] in issuing their debarment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS