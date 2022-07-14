Questions To Consider In High Court FCA Dismissals Case

By Christina Lehm (July 14, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has granted certiorari review of the involuntary dismissal of a relator's whistleblower action, where the government had initially declined to intervene, but years later dismissed the action. The question of whether the government retains the authority to dismiss and what standard it must meet is now before the court in Polansky v. Executive Health Resources Inc.[1] The relator in this case, Jesse Polansky, argues that when the government elected to not intervene in his False Claims Act, or FCA, action — a decision made early in the case — it lost the right to later seek dismissal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS