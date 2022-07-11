Employer Urges 2nd Circ. To Uphold ERISA Arbitration

By Kellie Mejdrich (July 11, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Financial services companies and top executives named in a federal benefits lawsuit urged the Second Circuit to compel arbitration of workers' Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims, arguing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling from June backed their case to push the dispute out of court. A group of financial consulting firms and top executives named in the suit said in a reply brief filed with the appellate court on Friday that the former workers, led by named plaintiff Ramon Dejesus Cedeno, should be bound by an arbitration provision in the Strategic Financial Solutions employee stock ownership plan, or ESOP, citing plan documents...

