Okla. Drilling Co. Still Targeting Venezuela Over Asset Seizure

By Caleb Symons (July 11, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Helmerich & Payne International Drilling Co. is urging a D.C. federal court not to let Venezuela escape its decade-old expropriation lawsuit, a move that the oil and gas firm based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, says would leave Americans more vulnerable in their commercial dealings with foreign nations. Seeking to hold Caracas liable for seizing its Venezuela-based drilling assets in 2010, Helmerich & Payne took aim Friday at D.C. Circuit precedent, claiming that the appeals court has weakened a Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act exception in a manner that "its drafters never intended." That interpretation — which the D.C. Circuit has applied in rulings...

