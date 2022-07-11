Alex Jones Seeks Again To Delay Defamation Sanctions

By Katie Buehler (July 11, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has appealed a Texas state judge's order denying his bid to delay payment of $1 million in sanctions in a defamation suit brought by families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, arguing that the judge ignored key evidence. Jones and the company that runs his InfoWars podcast, Free Speech Systems LLC, filed a petition for writ of mandamus Friday with the Third Court of Appeals in Austin, asking the court to direct a Travis County District Court judge to either defer payment of the sanctions until a final judgment is entered in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS