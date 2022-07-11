Window Treatment Biz Can't Arbitrate $60M Suit, Court Told

By Caroline Simson (July 11, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The former U.S. distributor for a Swiss manufacturer of window treatments is fighting the manufacturer's efforts to compel arbitration of the $60 million lawsuit it filed after their deal went south, arguing its claims fall outside the ambit of an underlying arbitration clause. Silent Gliss Inc. argued in documents filed Sunday with a federal court in Brooklyn that the court still has jurisdiction over its tort claims, including that the deal was tainted by fraud, deception and bad faith, and that Silent Gliss International Ltd. is wrong to argue that the clause covers those claims. The U.S. company, which accuses Silent...

