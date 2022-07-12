NY Tower Owner Reaches Ch. 11 Bid Deal With SL Green

By Leslie A. Pappas (July 12, 2022, 3:27 PM EDT) -- The bankrupt owner of a Manhattan office tower has reached a deal with one of its mezzanine lenders, an affiliate of SL Green Realty Corp., to place a stalking horse bid for the 245 Park Avenue property at a bankruptcy auction later this month. Under the stalking horse agreement, SL Green affiliate 245 Park Member LLC would exchange at least $40 million of its preferred equity interests in 245 Park JV LLC, the joint venture that owns the building, for 100% of the joint venture's common interests, according to a July 9 filing from debtor PWM Property Management LLC. SL Green, which...

