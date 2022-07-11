'Let's Go Brandon' Meme Coin Suit Tossed, For Now

By Emilie Ruscoe (July 11, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Two individuals who purchased "meme tokens" called LGBcoin, short for "Let's go Brandon," must rewrite their fraud claims about the coin to make them clearer if they want to see their suit go forward, a Florida federal judge in Orlando has decided. In an unprompted order filed on Monday, U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron found that plaintiffs Eric De Ford and Sandra Bader had submitted a "textbook example" of a shotgun pleading — a suit that isn't clear enough to give the accused individuals fair notice of the claims against them — when they filed the most recent version of...

