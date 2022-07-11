Insurer Not Liable For Customer's Fatal Shooting In Ga. Store

By Rosie Manins (July 11, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The fatal shooting of a Georgia grocery store customer is not covered by the store operator's insurance policy under exclusions for weapons and assault and battery, a Georgia federal judge ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. granted summary judgment to Colony Insurance Co. on its declaratory judgment claims that its policy for Henry Properties Inc. doesn't cover the August 2019 shooting death of an Atlanta Food World customer, whose widow sued the store operator in a Georgia state court. Judge Thrash said in his order that the relevant exclusions in the policy, which provided $1 million per occurrence...

